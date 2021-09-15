SAJJ Mediterranean Announces Partnership with Paralympic Gold Medalist Katie Holloway

The growing Bay-Area based Mediterranean fast casual concept SAJJ Mediterranean has announced its newest partnership with Katie Holloway, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Gold Medalist in the sport of Sitting Volleyball and current captain of the #1 World Ranked US Women’s Sitting Volleyball team, to bring support to the Riekes Center in Menlo Park, CA. The non-profit organization’s mission is to provide students with the best opportunity to accomplish their individual goals, build character and learn transferable life skills through creative arts, athletic fitness and nature awareness, in an environment of non-judgment and mutual respect.

Holloway has been an avid SAJJ Mediterranean fan for several years due to its healthy and sustainable menu, and this partnership aims to bring awareness and funds to support programs at the Riekes Center. Now through October 15th, guests can use code KATIE at checkout on all online orders in the SAJJ app or website, and 10% will be directly donated to the Riekes Center.

“I absolutely love SAJJ Mediterranean! What an exciting time to partner with a team that values love, community pride, and eating healthy with sustainable fresh ingredients. I’m always ready for a custom bowl on a Thursday night after training - it’s such a treat! My go-to SAJJ order is the Steak Shawarma Freekeh Bowl with sumac cauliflower, eggplant ragout, garbanzo beans, tzatziki, mixed greens, tomato cucumber, diced beets and tahini sauce. It’s so good!”

From 2004-2008 at Cal State Northridge, Katie Holloway was the first female amputee to play NCAA Division I Basketball and since winning Gold in Rio, has been a strong advocate for equal pay for Paralympians. Her efforts contributed to the historic change in the US Olympics and Paralympic Committee's decision to provide equal bonus money payouts to Paralympians as their Olympic counterparts. Holloway competed in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and took home the Gold, along with being named the MVP of the entire Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

“This partnership with Katie is an amazing opportunity as our team highly admires the hard work and accompaniments of her team, and we are humbled knowing that she has been a fan of SAJJ for so many years,” says Zaid Ayoub, CEO and Founder of SAJJ Mediterranean. “We’re thrilled to have this chance to give back to the Menlo Park community through the fundraiser for the Riekes Center!”

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can customize their own signature SAJJ wrap, pita sandwich, grain bowl, salad, plate, or they can choose from SAJJ’s pre-designed traditional meals and lifestyle dishes. Protein choices include Chicken and Steak Shawarma, Chicken Kabob, Pomegranate Chicken, Shawafel (half Falafel and half Shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous Falafel, which was dubbed the title of ‘Best Falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Various spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking.

SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates multiple restaurants and ghost kitchens throughout California, food trucks, a popular catering service, and an e-commerce SAJJ Market. Guests are encouraged to visit www.sajj.com and download the SAJJ app to order pickup or delivery, earn loyalty points and frequent rewards like $5 off for signing up, a free birthday dessert, 10 off every $100 spent, as well as friend referral gifts. Follow @SAJJStreetEats on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.