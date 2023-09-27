SAJJ Mediterranean Introduces Digital-Exclusive Wrap Bites

SAJJ Mediterranean, the rapidly expanding Bay-area based Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its fresh and customizable eats, has introduced new digital-exclusive Wrap Bites across all Northern and Southern California locations for a limited-time only. The new menu item includes a choice of protein along with chef-curated toppings, wrapped with their SAJJ bread, extra-grilled, and sliced into six pieces perfect for dipping. Each order is served with fries and tahini or garlic dip sauce.

The limited-time Wrap Bites are available in the following three options:

Chicken Wrap Bites: Chicken Shawarma or Pomegranate Chicken wrapped with garlic spread and diced pickles. Served with fries and garlic dip sauce.

Steak Wrap Bites: Steak Shawarma wrapped with hummus, sumac onions and diced pickles. Served with fries and tahini dip sauce.

Falafel Wrap Bites: Falafel wrapped with hummus, tomato cucumber mix and diced pickles. Served with fries and tahini dip sauce.

“Wrap Bites are a classic and popular shawarma-style street food enjoyed all throughout the Middle East, so we are very excited to be adding this new dish to our menu,” says Zaid Ayoub, CEO and cofounder of SAJJ Mediterranean. “The Wrap Bites pair perfectly with our dip sauces, or our cilantro mint chutney and hot peri peri sauces, and are an easy yet fulfilling meal, perfect for on-the-go.”

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can customize their own signature SAJJ bowl, wrap, pita sandwich, plate, or they can choose from SAJJ’s chef-curated Traditional Entrees, Lifestyle Bowls or Plates. Protein choices include Chicken and Steak Shawarma, Pomegranate Chicken or SAJJ’s famous Falafel, which was awarded the title of ‘Best Falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Unlimited spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking.