SAJJ Mediterranean Launches Build-Your-Own Family Meal

SAJJ Mediterranean, the rapidly expanding Bay-area based Mediterranean fast casual concept known for its fresh and customizable eats, has launched a new build-your-own family meal available online, through the SAJJ app, website, delivery marketplace apps and in-store at all restaurants. Starting at $59.95 and offering a variety of proteins, grains, spreads, hot sides and more to allow families and friends to easily feed a group, these new family meal options join the menu due to overwhelming positive feedback from guests reception to the original family meals.

SAJJ Mediterranean’s Build-Your Own Family Meals will join the existing family meal options, will have serving size options of 4 and will include a mixture of fan-favorite menu items for guests to choose:

Choose 1 Protein Option: Falafel, Chicken Shawarma, Steak Shawarma (+$4.95) and Pomegranate Chicken

Choose 1 Grain Option: Turmeric Rice or Couscous

Choose 1 Spread Option: Hummus, Tzatziki or Garlic Spread

Choose 1 Hot side Option: Sumac Cauliflower or Eggplant Ragout

Choose 2 Cold side Options: Mixed greens, wild arugula, tomato cucumber mix, cabbage, garbanzo beans, diced pickles, diced beets, sumac onions or cherry peppers

Choose 1 Sauce Option: Tahini sauce, spicy tahini sauce, balsamic vinaigrette, lemon olive oil, cilantro mint chutney, hot peri peri sauce.

All meals will also include Pita Bread, Lentil Soup and Tahini Sauce

“One of the things that our guests love is the customizable options and flexibility that SAJJ ordering provides, and we wanted to expand this to a new build-your-own family meal to make ordering dinner even easier for the whole family,” says Zaid Ayoub, CEO and Co-founder of SAJJ Mediterranean. “With our guests’ ever-changing buying habits and the evolution of the dining experience, we wanted to enhance our family meal options and make it easy and convenient for guests to enjoy all of the fresh ingredients and flavors offered at SAJJ.”

Additionally, returning on March 13 and another result of consumer demand, SAJJ Mediterranean is reintroducing its popular homemade drinks. The return of the Mint Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade and Tamarind Drink will replace the current beverage options on the menu, and will be available across all locations.

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can customize their own signature SAJJ wrap, pita sandwich, grain bowl, or salad, or they can choose from SAJJ’s pre-designed Traditional Formats or Plates. Protein choices include chicken and steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken or SAJJ’s famous falafel, which was awarded the title of ‘best falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Unlimited spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking.

SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates eleven restaurants throughout California, five licensed locations with more slated to open this year, food trucks, catering services, and nationwide shipped meal kits. Guests are encouraged to visit www.sajjstreeteats.com and download the SAJJ App for access to SAJJ online ordering, direct delivery, and loyalty rewards like $5 off your first order, a free birthday dessert, and many more redeemable rewards. Follow @SAJJStreetEats on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings.