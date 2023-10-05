SAJJ Mediterranean Offers New Wrap Bites for Limited Time

SAJJ Mediterranean will be offering new ‘Wrap Bites’ across all its Northern and Southern California locations for a limited-time!

A classic shawarma-style street food that is served throughout the Middle East, the Wrap Bites include guests’ choice of protein with chef-curated toppings wrapped in SAJJ bread, extra-grilled, and sliced into six pieces for dipping purposes. The Wrap Bites are served with fries and tahini or garlic dip. The options include: