SAJJ Mediterranean Offers New Wrap Bites for Limited Time

SAJJ Mediterranean will be offering new ‘Wrap Bites’ across all its Northern and Southern California locations for a limited-time!
A classic shawarma-style street food that is served throughout the Middle East, the Wrap Bites include guests’ choice of protein with chef-curated toppings wrapped in SAJJ bread, extra-grilled, and sliced into six pieces for dipping purposes. The Wrap Bites are served with fries and tahini or garlic dip. The options include:
- Chicken Wrap Bites: Chicken Shawarma or Pomegranate Chicken wrapped with garlic spread and diced pickles. Served with fries and garlic dip sauce.
- Steak Wrap Bites: Steak Shawarma wrapped with hummus, sumac onions and diced pickles. Served with fries and tahini dip sauce.
- Falafel Wrap Bites: Falafel wrapped with hummus, tomato cucumber mix and diced pickles. Served with fries and tahini dip sauce.
