SAJJ Mediterranean Partners with Kitchen United and Kroger

The fast growing Bay-Area based Mediterranean fast casual concept SAJJ Mediterranean has announced its newest partnership with ghost kitchen industry leader Kitchen United and Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, to bring its fresh and customizable cuisine inside a Los Angeles grocery store. SAJJ Mediterranean will be one of the first restaurant concepts to serve its food inside the Kitchen United MIX concept at Ralphs located at 10850 W. Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA, 90024 in Los Angeles and just steps away from the UCLA campus. The Grand Opening will be hosted on Tuesday, January 18 from 4-7pm and the first 100 guests to register online at bit.ly/westwoodopening will receive a free dinner (valued at $25) to redeem at the opening event. At the newly opened location, customers are able to conveniently order in-store via kiosks, and online for pickup or delivery through the SAJJ website and SAJJ app, Kitchen United Mix website, or 3rd party ordering services.

“We at SAJJ Mediterranean are always searching for new or revolutionary ways to not only expand our brand, but also meet our customer’s needs, which is why this innovative ghost kitchen model created by Kitchen United stood out to us,” says Zaid Ayoub, CEO and Founder of SAJJ Mediterranean. “We are eager to be a part of this exciting venture with both the Kitchen United and Kroger teams, and we are confident that this new partnership will excel us on our journey to grow.”

Earlier this year, Kitchen United announced its partnership with Kroger, Ralphs parent company, to house various national and regional restaurant concepts in-store and provide customers with freshly prepared meals. SAJJ Mediterranean is one of the first concepts to officially ink this partnership in an effort to expand the brand’s Los Angeles footprint, and the SAJJ ghost kitchen location will open to consumers on January 18th.

“As a long-time favorite of the Bay Area, we are thrilled to help SAJJ Mediterranean expand further in Los Angeles through our unique partnership with Kroger,” said Atul Sood, Chief Business Officer of Kitchen United. “Zaid and his team have been quick to recognize the benefits of off-premise dining and SAJJ’s new location at Ralphs will allow the healthy restaurant brand to engage with new customers while unlocking incremental revenue.”

Recognized as ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ by San Francisco Magazine and ‘Best Value’ by SF Weekly, SAJJ’s menu offers traditional Mediterranean dishes made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Guests can customize their own signature SAJJ wrap, pita sandwich, grain bowl, salad, plate, or they can choose from SAJJ’s pre-designed traditional meals and lifestyle dishes. Protein choices include Chicken and Steak Shawarma, Chicken Kabob, Pomegranate Chicken, Shawafel (half Falafel and half Shawarma) or SAJJ’s famous Falafel, which was dubbed the title of ‘Best Falafel in the Bay Area’ by Zagat SF. Various spreads, sauces, and toppings can be added to further customize the meal to each guest’s liking.

SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates multiple restaurants and ghost kitchens throughout California, food trucks, a popular catering service, and an e-commerce SAJJ Market. Guests are encouraged to visit www.sajj.com and download the SAJJ app to order pickup or delivery, earn loyalty points and frequent rewards like $5 off for signing up, a free birthday dessert, 10 off every $100 spent, as well as friend referral gifts.