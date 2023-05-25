Salad and Go Adds Four Mediterranean-Inspired Menu Items

Salad and Go, a leading quick-service industry disruptor shaking up possibilities, announced today four new fresh and craveable menu items coming to all Salad and Go locations on June 1.

The Salad and Go summer menu will feature the new and improved Antipasto Salad for its famously low price of $6.42, a Mediterranean Breakfast Burrito, the return of the fan-favorite Blueberry Basil Lemonade, and flavorful minestrone soup, which will remain as a permanent menu item. All new items will be available in-store, through online ordering or by using the Salad and Go mobile app.

The four new fresh and flavorful menu additions include:

Antipasto Salad: A robust salad with crisp romaine, artisanal salami, feta cheese, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, red onions, and croutons dressed with a tangy red wine vinaigrette (can also be ordered as a wrap).

Mediterranean Breakfast Burrito: A Mediterranean-inspired burrito with fresh spinach, eggs, feta cheese and avocado served with green tomatillo salsa (can also be ordered as a bowl).

Minestrone Soup: A delicious, vegetarian soup with fresh kale, cannellini beans and pasta noodles for added texture and flavor in a rich tomato-based broth.

Blueberry Basil Lemonade: A refreshing lemonade with a perfect balance of sweet blueberry and hints of basil.

“Inspired by a past summer I spent abroad in Italy, I wanted to bring something to our menu that would invite our guests to experience the rich and bold flavors of the Mediterranean,” says Daniel Patino, Executive Chef and co-founder of Salad and Go. “At Salad and Go we believe everyone deserves healthy and delicious food, and I’m happy to be a part of a team that values accessibility and doesn’t compromise on taste, quality or freshness in anything we create for our guests.”

The Salad and Go menu boasts a variety of 48-oz made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup, along with hand-crafted lemonades and teas, cold brew coffees and nutritious options for kids.

With more than 95 locations operating across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada the brand focuses on high-quality ingredients, strong partnerships and efficient distribution methods. Continued innovation allows the brand to focus on its communities at the local level and provide resources to those in need without compromising on freshness, value or convenience.