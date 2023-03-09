Salad and Go Announces Another Store in Surprise, Arizona

Salad and Go announced a new store coming in March 15 to the Arizona market of Surprise. This marks the brand’s second location in the Surprise area.

Growing Salad and Go’s local presence to more than 50 locations across Arizona while expanding the brand’s national footprint to more than 85 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada. The continued expansion is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing healthy, craveable and affordable options to new communities.

Members of the community can expect a variety of fresh and craveable options from a chef-created menu coupled with affordable prices and a convenient drive-thru service. The brand’s commitment to its communities and guests is demonstrated in its stores and philanthropic outreach. To celebrate the new location Salad and Go is partnering with The Salvation Army North West Valley Corps Community Center to donate around 1000 salads from the team member training at the new Arizona location.