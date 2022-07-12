Salad and Go Announces Expansion in Arizona Markets

Salad and Go announced today the opening of three new stores coming within the next month to the Arizona markets of Gilbert, Tucson and Peoria.

Founded in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2013, Salad and Go’s latest Gilbert store will be the city’s fifth location. The store opens this Friday, July 15, at 5218 East Baseline Road. The new stores to follow in Tucson and Peoria will also join multiple other stores in their respective areas to satisfy growing demand. Tucson is projected to open August 7 at 1302 South Kolb Road, Tucson, and Peoria is opening August 14 at 8220 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria.

“Salad and Go first began in Arizona, and I’m proud to see the brand continue to grow and flourish in its home market nine years later as we simultaneously venture into North Texas and beyond,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Opening more stores in these three cities is a testament to the quality and service our teams provide, and it’s the love and support from our customers that allows us to continue serving fresh and affordable food while giving back to our communities.”

Salad and Go is known for being the ultimate destination at any time of day for a variety of healthy meals including breakfast burritos, salads, wraps and soup from a chef-curated menu, all made available at affordable prices and through the convenience of drive-thru service. Salad and Go ensures efficiency with vertically-integrated operations and distribution and sources ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible, ensuring that each meal has fresh, quality ingredients and costs are low for the customer. With a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all, Salad and Go provides 4,000 meals each week to those in need.

Coinciding with the new stores opening in Arizona, Salad and Go is partnering with Back2School America. The collaboration is a fundraiser at Salad and Go stores to provide school supplies kits for local students in the Arizona and Texas markets starting July 11 through August 11. Salad and Go’s dedication to supporting the community has led to partnering with a variety of local youth-serving nonprofits to help provide supplies to students and families in need. Salad and Go is matching 10% of all funds raised (up to an additional $5,000).