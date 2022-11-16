Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall and McKinney. A timeline for the upcoming openings to occur is as follows:

Grand Prairie, Texas

Store opens at 1045 W. Warrior Drive on Monday, Nov. 21

Allen, Texas

Store opens at 2021 W. McDermott Drive on Saturday, Nov. 26

McKinney, Texas

Store opens at 4751 S. Custer Road on Saturday, Dec. 3

Rockwall, Texas

Store opens at 3068 N. Goliad St. this December (exact date TBD)

Prosper, Texas

Store (second in its market) opens at 4650 W. University Drive this December (exact date TBD)

“To us, continued growth of Salad and Go across Texas means more opportunities to provide fresh, nutritious food to new communities as we revolutionize the fast-food experience with meals that don’t cut corners or compromise on quality,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Our mission is ‘to make fresh, nutritious food affordable and convenient for ALL.’ We continue to stand by that in each new territory we enter and in every decision we make to positively impact our guests. We set an example by being the change the QSR industry needs.”

The five new DFW store additions will bring Salad and Go’s Texas footprint to more than 30 open and operating locations in the state, with more still to come. With over 70 stores total spanning Arizona, Texas and most recently Oklahoma, Salad and Go is on track to nearly double its 2021 location count by the close of this year and again by the end of 2023. The brand’s aggressive national growth plans have more DFW locations slated to open by the close of this year along with new locations also coming to the Houston and Oklahoma City markets.

Each new Salad and Go location aims to provide a variety of made-to-order, craveable and customizable options for guests including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, soups and hand-crafted lemonades from a chef-curated menu. Salad and Go provides ease and accessibility with a drive-thru experience and affordable price point that are unmatched.

Salad and Go keeps food quality and value high by vertically integrating operations and distribution and sourcing ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible. The brand’s mission to provide for ALL extends beyond its stores and is demonstrated in the work the brand does weekly to donate 4,000 meals to those in need and in partnerships with nonprofits to support various causes.