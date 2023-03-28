Salad and Go Announces Four Store Openings in Texas

Salad and Go announced four new stores coming to Texas cities of Lewisville, Plano, Euless, and Addison. These stores mark the brand’s first location in Lewisville, Addison and Euless and second location in Plano, providing new communities with delicious, high-quality and made-to-order options.

The brand’s rapidly growing national footprint is more than 90 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada with more than 35 of those locations in DFW alone. Salad and Go is dedicated to providing healthy, craveable and affordable options to new communities and positively impacting the lives of many through fresh resources, community outreach and philanthropic initiatives.

Members of the community can expect a variety of fresh and craveable options from a chef-created menu coupled with affordable prices and a convenient drive-thru service. To celebrate the new locations Salad and Go is partnering with North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Plano to donate around 1000 salads per store from the team member training at the new North Texas locations.

WHERE:

1102 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067

3401 Midway Rd, Plano, TX 75093

211 E Euless Blvd, Euless, TX 76040

3820 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX 75001

WHEN:

Lewisville, TX - Saturday, April 1

Plano, TX - Saturday, April 3

Euless, TX - Saturday, April 10

Addison, TX - Saturday, April 22