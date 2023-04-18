Salad and Go Announces New Store Opening in Tucson, Arizona

Salad and Go announced a new store coming in April to the Arizona market of Tucson. This marks the brand’s fifth location in the Tucson area, growing Salad and Go’s local presence to more than 50 locations in Arizona while expanding the brand’s footprint to more than 90 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada.

The continued expansion is a testament to the brand’s commitment to providing healthy, craveable and affordable options to new communities. The brand's mission has created opportunities to access new resources and incorporate healthy living into the daily routines of many.

Members of the community can expect a variety of fresh and craveable options

from a chef-created menu coupled with affordable prices and convenient drive-thru service. The brand’s commitment to its communities and guests is demonstrated in its unwavering enthusiasm for philanthropic outreach. To celebrate the new location Salad and Go is partnering with The Salvation Army Tucson Amphi Corp to donate around 250 salads from the team member training at the new Arizona location.

WHERE:

Tucson, AZ - 3200 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85719

WHEN:

Saturday, April 22, 2023