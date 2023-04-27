Salad and Go Announces Partnership with No Kid Hungry

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to its mission to make fresh, nutritious food affordable and convenient for all, announced today its partnership with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. The partnership hopes to raise $150,000 during the month of May to help provide healthy meals to millions of children in the United States facing hunger.

Starting May 1 and continuing through May 31, Salad and Go guests will have the opportunity to donate in the drive-thru or online to support the cause, making this initiative a collaborative effort between the brand and its valued guests to improve the lives of one in eight children experiencing food insecurity in the United States.

"We are thrilled to partner with Salad and Go," says Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "The Salad and Go team’s dedication to making healthy food increasingly accessible makes them a perfect partner to help us end childhood hunger by ensuring all kids get three nutritious meals a day. Too many families are struggling right now, and that will continue especially in the coming months because summer is the hungriest time of year for kids. Partners like Salad and Go make all the difference."

Salad and Go’s “for ALL” mission is not only demonstrated in the affordability and convenience of the company’s business model, but it also extends beyond serving guests and into the communities. Salad and Go proudly drives various philanthropic initiatives, including the Guest Give, Salad Donation and Healthy Habits programs.

“Accessibility has always been important to us at Salad and Go. We believe that everyone deserves fresh, nutritious food daily and should never have to wonder where their next meal will come from,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Partnering with an organization like Share Our Strength to raise funds for the No Kid Hungry campaign is the perfect way for us to fulfill our commitment to giving back to our communities.”

In 2022 Salad and Go’s Guest Give program raised more than $514,000 to support national organizations with local impact, while the company’s Salad and Go Donation program simultaneously donated 206,545 salads to local organizations serving individuals and families facing food insecurity.

In addition to raising funds, the Salad and Go teams from across their four markets will be actively volunteering over the summer at several No Kid Hungry partner sites. This further demonstrates the commitment the team has made to put compassion into action with each Guest Give campaign.

In less than three years the brand has almost quadrupled in size, spreading its positive impact to more communities along the way. Salad and Go is currently operating more than 95 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada, quickly growing its national footprint and plotting a course to have more than 135 locations open by the end of 2023.