Salad and Go Announces Three Stores for Dallas-Fort Worth market

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today three new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of North Richland Hills, Prosper and Dallas. These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations open and operating across more than 20 different North Texas markets, positioning the brand for effective continued expansion beyond DFW and into new markets in Houston and Oklahoma later this year.

Of the three new openings, the North Richland Hills and Prosper location marks the brand’s first-time entry into each respective market. The North Richland Hills store will be the first to open on October 16 at 8900 N Tarrant Pkwy. The Dallas location will open on October 22, as the third location in its market, with the new store opening at 10002 Marsh Lane. The Prosper location is slated to open later this month at 1320 N Preston Rd.

As the brand’s footprint increases, so does its commitment to its mission “to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL” beyond just what it offers through its drive-thru stores. Last month, Salad and Go donated 10,300 lbs of fresh romaine, carrots, sweet potatoes and poultry to the North Texas Food Bank. Furthermore, Salad and Go has been donating throughout its North Texas expansion efforts every fresh salad made during team member training at each of the new stores, on top of the company’s dedication to donating 4,000 salads weekly to those in need in the communities being served across the Salad and Go network.

“At Salad and Go we are serious about making a positive impact in every community we expand to, as we believe everyone should have access to fresh and nutritious food. We are happy to serve guests in our drive-thrus and also provide resources to the communities in need on a weekly basis,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Our dedication to our mission is what remains at the forefront of what we do as we continue to expand across the states of Arizona, Texas and soon Oklahoma and eventually the U.S. at-large.”

With nearly 60 stores open and operating, these three new DFW locations bring the brand closer to its goal of having 90 total locations open by the close of this year, which will nearly double the company’s network size since the beginning of 2022. The brand’s aggressive growth trajectory has it on track to double that network size yet again by the end of 2023.

Salad and Go vertically integrates its operations and distribution as well as locally sources ingredients from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible. The systems in place ensure each meal has fresh, quality ingredients and costs remain low for the customer. Salad and Go customers receive high-value, nutritious meals with the convenience and ease of drive-thru service and affordability at every location.

During the month of October, Salad and Go is partnering with the American Cancer Society for the second year in a row to raise funds and support its efforts to fight cancer and provide resources for cancer patients and survivors. Those interested in joining the cause can donate at Salad and Go drive-thrus, as well as through ordering online.