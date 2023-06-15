Salad and Go Announces Two New Stores for Arizona Market

Salad and Go announced two new stores coming to the Arizona markets of Laveen Village and Surprise. These locations bring the brand to a total of three stores in Surprise and more than 55 stores statewide. The new locations will provide local guests with high-quality, made-to-order salads, wraps, soup and breakfast options as well as refreshing beverages including hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffee.

Salad and Go’s rapidly growing national footprint boasts more than 100 stores across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada with an additional 30 new locations slated to open this year. As the brand continues to grow so does its dedication to providing healthy, delicious and affordable meals to new cities and positively impacting the lives of many through community outreach programs.

To celebrate the new locations, Salad and Go is partnering with the Salvation Army, A New Leaf Faith House, and other local organizations battling hunger to donate around 1,500 salads from the team member training at the new Arizona stores.