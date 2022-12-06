Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state.

Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has to offer from the new location opening at 5540 SE 15th St. The Del City store marks the first Salad and Go location in this territory, but the brand’s growth goals for the state are far from complete. Next on the horizon for Salad and Go’s Oklahoma development is a new store set to open in Oklahoma City at 16450 N Western Ave. on Dec. 20, becoming the third store in its market.

“What we do at Salad and Go is unlike any other quick-service restaurant brand out there and we like it that way. The food, experience and service we provide our guests is confirmation that the healthy, fresh and affordable food they crave is attainable at the drive-thru,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Oklahoma is a culturally diverse and familial state with individuals who care about the food they eat and the communities they support. We are only beginning our expansion into Oklahoma but we’re committed to providing the guests there with the best quality experience and food at many more Salad and Go locations to come.”

Salad and Go’s rapid growth includes new locations coming before the close of this year to Arizona and Texas with stores slated to open in Houston for the first time. The brand has big plans for 2023 with continued expansion, growth into new territories, community outreach initiatives, and exciting craveable menu items.

Salad and Go’s chef-curated menu features food options for any time of day by providing a variety of healthy meals including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup as well as refreshing beverages such as hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees. Every meal is made-to-order with fresh, quality ingredients and costs are kept low for guests by vertically integrating operations and distribution, and sourcing ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible.

Salad and Go is taking the fast food industry by storm, showing new communities around the nation that they don’t have to compromise on the quality of fresh ingredients or overspend to eat healthy. Salad and Go leads with compassion and its commitment to the communities is made clear at its stores and in the weekly outreach and partnerships with nonprofits to support and fundraise for various worthy causes.