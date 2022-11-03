Salad and Go Announces Two Upcoming Openings in Arizona

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new locations coming within the next month to the Arizona markets of Litchfield Park and Tucson.

Salad and Go’s new Litchfield Park location at 19485 West Indian School Road will open in November, marking the brand’s entry into the area. The Tucson location, opening November 7 at 2080 West River Road, will join three other stores already operating in that area to satisfy growing demand.

“After opening the first location in Arizona almost a decade ago, Salad and Go is now approaching 50 locations in its home state amid a year of growth and expansion to new territories,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Our mission to provide fresh, nutritious food that is convenient and affordable for all is at the forefront of each new store opening. As we continue to expand throughout Arizona and beyond, we’re proud to be democratizing fresh food and giving back to each new community we serve.”

With the new stores coming to Arizona this month, Salad and Go is closer to achieving its goal of providing access for all communities to enjoy the ease, affordability and convenience of fresh and healthy food. The brand's aggressive expansion has it on pace to double its 2021 location count by the close of this year and yet again by the end of 2023. Salad and Go’s national growth trajectory includes more locations coming this year to its home state of Arizona, as well as further expansion into Texas and entry into the Oklahoma market.

Guests at the new Salad and Go locations can enjoy a variety of craveable options including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, and soups from a chef-created menu. With affordable prices and a convenient drive-thru service, ​​Salad and Go is the ultimate destination for busy professionals, students and individuals on the go looking for healthy foods that do not compromise on taste, cost or accessibility.

Salad and Go is dedicated to efficiency, vertically integrating its operations and distribution and sourcing ingredients directly from local farmers and suppliers whenever possible to ensure that each meal has fresh, quality ingredients and that costs are low for the guest. Salad and Go knows the role that affordable, nutritious food plays in building strong communities, and consistently partners with local nonprofits to provide 4,000 meals each week to those in need.