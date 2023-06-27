Salad and Go Brings More Stores to Dallas-Fort Worth Market

Salad and Go announced two new stores coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth communities of Hurst and Little Elm. The Little Elm location brings the brand to three stores in the Frisco area and one in the Hurst market, with a total of more than 50 stores statewide. The new locations will provide guests with high-quality, made-to-order salads, wraps, soups and breakfast options as well as refreshing beverages including hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffee.

Salad and Go’s rapidly growing national footprint boasts more than 100 stores across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada with an additional 30 new locations slated to open this year. As the brand continues to grow so does its dedication to providing healthy, delicious and affordable meals to new cities and positively impacting the lives of others through community outreach programs.

To celebrate the new locations, Salad and Go is partnering with the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank to donate around 1500 salads from the team member training at the new North Texas stores.