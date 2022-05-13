Salad and Go Builds Awareness for American Diabetes Association

As part of its mission to serve local communities, Salad and Go has announced the brand will be partnering with the American Diabetes Association during the month of May to raise awareness and funds for programs that champion health equity and build awareness of health issues. Through generous donations the ADA is able to fund research to cure, prevent and manage diabetes and delivers services to hundreds of communities across the country.

Throughout the month of May, guests can donate at Salad and Go drive-thrus with the knowledge that all donations made will benefit their local chapter of the ADA. Salad and Go will also match 10% of funds raised in their drive-thrus, up to an additional $5000. In alignment with the American Diabetes Association health goals, Salad and Go’s menu of fresh, nutritious, made-to-order meals makes eating healthier convenient and affordable for residents throughout Arizona and North Texas.

“We are passionate about not only the health of our individual customers, but the health of the entire community where we have a brick-and-mortar presence,” says Brandi Hale, director of leadership development and community at Salad and Go. “We encourage team members to volunteer and share their favorite organizations with us so that we can build partnerships and support the communities that support Salad and Go.”

Donations made in Arizona will benefit Camp AZDA, a summer program for Arizona children with diabetes, and Texas donations will benefit Camp New Horizons, an after-school and summer program for Dallas-Fort Worth area children with diabetes. Page Skousen, a local Salad and Go manager is a passionate advocate for Camp AZDA, having not only attended as a child, but is now a counselor. “These camps are a place for kids to go with Type 1 diabetes to really have a traditional camping experience while also meeting other diabetics and bonding with each other and understand that they are not alone in what they go through each day,” said Skousen. Salad and Go is proud to support organizations that are near and dear to their team members and their communities.