Salad and Go to Celebrate Rowlett, Texas, Opening with Free Salads

Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its new location in Rowlett with a free salad for guests.

On 9/10, starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 guests that visit the Rowlett Salad and Go location (3201 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett, TX) can enjoy a free salad. What better midday pick-me-up than a delicious, fresh salad?

This offer is for drive-thru orders only and is not valid with online or mobile app orders. No coupon or purchase necessary. Available while supplies last.