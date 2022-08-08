Salad and Go Celebrates New Location with Free Salad

Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its new location in Gilbert with a free salad for guests.

On 8/13, starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 guests that visit the Gilbert Salad and Go location (5218 E Baseline Road) can enjoy a free salad.

This offer is for drive-thru orders only, and is not valid with online or mobile app orders. No coupon or purchase necessary. Available while supplies last.