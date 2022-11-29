Salad and Go Celebrates Openings with Free Salads

This weekend, Salad and Go is celebrating the recent openings of its locations in Frisco and Prosper with free salads for guests.

On 12/3, starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 guests that visit the Prosper Salad and Go location (1320 N Preston Rd.) can enjoy a free salad.

On 12/4, starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 guests that visit the Frisco Salad and Go location (355 Lebanon Rd.) can enjoy a free salad.

This offer is for drive-thru orders only and is not valid with online or mobile app orders. No coupon or purchase necessary. Available while supplies last.