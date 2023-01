Salad and Go Continues Texas Growth Plans

Salad and Go announced its continued growth across Texas with three new locations opening this month in the Houston markets of Katy, Richmond and League City.

Salad and Go’s inaugural Houston area stores are all set to open in February. The Katy store located at 5200 FM 1463 is slated to open February 1, the Richmond location at 19110 West Bellfort Blvd. is set to open February 17, and the League City store at 2590 E League City Parkway plans to open its doors on February 22. These new locations will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the Greater Houston area.

These suburbs were strategically selected as ideal markets for Salad and Go as some of the fastest growing communities in the region. Conveniently located in some of Houston's most popular suburbs, the new locations will provide an exciting opportunity for local residents to enjoy fresh, high-quality meals with quick and easy convenience at an affordable price.

“Salad and Go has brought fresh, nutritious and affordable food to markets across Texas this year with over 30 locations operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and our plans for the state aren’t anywhere close to done,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “The three new locations opening in Houston create more opportunities to continue our mission and show Houstonians that healthy eating doesn’t have to be expensive or hard to find. Salad and Go cares about providing access to healthy food in its communities and is committed to sharing the experience with more cities around the nation.”

As Salad and Go continues growing its national presence with a strong focus on Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nevada, the brand’s expansive growth has it on a positive trajectory to provide fresh and affordable food to communities in more than 125 locations by the end of 2023. Houston is the next step in the brand’s expansion across Texas with plans to open additional stores in the market throughout the new year.

Salad and Go’s chef-curated menu provides guests with food for any time of the day by offering a variety of delicious and healthy items including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup as well as beverages including hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees.

Salad and Go ensures each meal contains fresh, quality ingredients while keeping prices low by vertically integrating operations and distribution, and sourcing ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible. The brand’s mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL extends beyond its stores and is demonstrated in the work the brand does to donate 4,000 meals every week to those in need, as well as in partnerships with nonprofits to support and fundraise for various worthy causes.

Ahead of the grand opening, Salad and Go is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to donate all salads created during training week to local organizations in need. In preparation for opening day and commitment to serving the local community, Salad and Go team members will prepare around 1000 salads per store to go to those in need.