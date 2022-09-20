Salad and Go to Donate 8,600 Pounds of Vegetables to United Food Bank

In honor of Hunger Action Day (Sept. 23), Salad and Go is donating 8,600 lbs of fresh romaine, carrots, and sweet potatoes to the United Food Bank, partner of Feeding America.

Feeding America is spearheading Hunger Action Day initiatives across the nation to spread awareness and encourage action in the fight against hunger and food insecurity. In addition to this specific Hunger Action Day initiative, Salad and Go will be donating nearly 4,000 fresh salads to various partners across Arizona as part of a weekly initiative the brand has been committed to for years.

WHERE: United Food Bank - 245 S Nina Dr. Mesa, AZ 85210.

WHEN: Tuesday September 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. MST