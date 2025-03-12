Salad and Go Charities, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious food and education to underserved communities, announces today the recipients of its first-ever Nourishing Communities Grant program. As a result of the program, a total of $174,000 in grant funding has been distributed to 52 nonprofits across four states and the funding will be used by the organizations to address hunger and food insecurity in their local communities.

Salad and Go Charities, which operates independently of Salad and Go, raised the grant funding through the generosity of Salad and Go guests in October 2024.

Nonprofits across Arizona, Texas, Nevada and Oklahoma were invited in November 2024 to apply for grants up to $10,000 to address hunger and food insecurity in their local communities. The awarded grants will be used to expand kitchen facilities, purchase cooking equipment, source nutrient-dense ingredients, support community gardens and cover other operational costs to enhance the quality and reach of vital hunger relief services.

“Our Nourishing Communities Grant program reflects our unwavering commitment to fighting hunger and uplifting those in need. By directing 100% of the funds raised through the Salad and Go Guest Give campaign, we strive to create healthier, more resilient neighborhoods where no one goes hungry,” says Brandi Hale, executive director of Salad and Go Charities. “Together with Salad and Go guests, we are making a meaningful impact and nourishing the lives of those who need us most.”

The newly formed Salad and Go Charities exists to expand the scope and impact of the community programs started by Salad and Go, which in 2024 donated more than 188,000 meals to individuals in need, educated more than 1,200 children and their families at workshops to promote healthy living and, together with its own guests, raised more than $411,000 to address food insecurity. Its Guest Give initiative has raised more than $1.3 million since it launched in 2020, and its Salad Donation Program has provided more than 900,000 meals across the communities Salad and Go calls home.