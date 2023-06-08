Salad and Go Expands Presence in Houston Market

Salad and Go’s Houston area presence is growing with the recent June 3 opening of the brand’s new store in Rosenberg to be closely followed by the opening of a new store in Katy on June 10. These locations bring Salad and Go to a total of 10 stores open in the Greater Houston area since entering the market earlier this year.

The addition of Salad and Go’s new Houston area locations extends the brand's total footprint to more than 100 stores open across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada. After experiencing record growth in the last year, the brand plans to continue expanding to new and existing markets and is on track to reach 135 total locations by the end of 2023.

Guests of the new Rosenberg and Katy stores can expect a healthy assortment of salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, soups, lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees, offering guests a variety of meal options for any time of the day. Beyond the stores themselves, Salad and Go’s dedication to creating access to healthy, delicious and affordable meals for all is already in full force in the new markets. To celebrate the new locations, the Rosenberg store donated 740 salads made in training to Catholic Charities and Royalty Church through a partnership with the Houston Food Bank; the Katy store team is also partnering with the Houston Food Bank to donate around 750 salads to local organizations.