Salad and Go to Give Away Free Salads at New Arlington, Texas, Location

Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its new location in Arlington with a free salad for guests.

On 8/27, starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 guests that visit the Arlington Salad and Go location (938 North Cooper Street) can enjoy a free salad. What better midday pick-me-up than a delicious, fresh salad?

This offer is for drive-thru orders only, and is not valid with online or mobile app orders. No coupon or purchase necessary. Available while supplies last.