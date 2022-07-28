Salad and Go Growing in Dallas-Fort Worth with Three New Stores

Salad and Go announced the opening of three new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Arlington and Rowlett. These three openings – two of which represent the brand’s first-time entry to their respective markets – bring Salad and Go’s Texas presence to nearly 20 locations strong and counting.

Among the upcoming openings are two new stores coming to Arlington, with the first set to open this coming Friday, July 29, at 938 North Cooper Street, and the next Arlington location currently projected to open the week of August 22 at 4828 South Cooper Street. Following closely behind the first Arlington opening is the new Rowlett store slated to open the week of August 4 at 3201 Lakeview Parkway.

These cities in North Texas were strategically selected as ideal markets for Salad and Go stores due to the cities’ reputations as some of the fastest-growing and health-conscious markets in the state. The Salad and Go Arlington stores are located near busy destinations such as the Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and the University of Texas at Arlington, providing the perfect opportunity for healthcare professionals, educators and students to enjoy health and convenience in every meal. The Rowlett location creates similar opportunities to cater to the needs of their communities with the store located in the Lakeview Market near the Timberlake Shopping Center and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Lake Pointe.

“Salad and Go is honored to be welcomed into these new DFW markets as we continue growing our presence in North Texas and beyond,” says Charlie Morrison, Salad and Go’s recently-appointed CEO who joins the brand from his previous tenure as CEO of Addison-based WingStop for which he led from a popular regional chain into a global brand with more than 1,800 locations and led their initial public offering in June 2015. “It remains Salad and Go’s mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all, and our continued success in this endeavor as we venture across Texas is all thanks to our amazing team and to the communities that believe in the brand and love what we do.”

As Salad and Go continues growing its national presence with a strong focus on the states of Arizona, Texas and soon Oklahoma, these new DFW locations represent just a fraction of the growth to come throughout the remainder of this year in light of the brand’s intentions to nearly double its network size to a total of 90 locations open and operating by the close of this year and goals to double again by the end of 2023.

Salad and Go has positioned itself as the perfect destination and solution for any time of day by providing a variety of healthy meals including breakfast burritos, salads, wraps and soup as well as refreshing beverages such as hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees. The chef-curated recipes provide high value options to the consumer with the quick and easy convenience of drive-thru service, affordability and functional breakfast offers.

Salad and Go ensures each meal has fresh, quality ingredients and costs are low for the customer by vertically integrating operations and distribution and sourcing ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible. The brand’s mission is not only demonstrated in stores but in the volunteer work the brand does weekly to donate 4,000 meals to those in need and in partnerships with nonprofits and brands to fundraise and support various worthy causes.