Salad and Go to Hold Giveaways at New Tucson, Arizona, Restaurant

Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its new location in Tucson with a free salad for guests.
On 9/10, starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 guests that visit the Tucson Salad and Go location (1302 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ) can enjoy a free salad. What better midday pick-me-up than a delicious, fresh salad?
This offer is for drive-thru orders only and is not valid with online or mobile app orders. No coupon or purchase necessary. Available while supplies last.
