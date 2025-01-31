Salad and Go, the one-of-a-kind salad chain on a mission to make nutritious food accessible to everyone, is launching a seasonal menu centered on all things green. Salad and Go’s Michelin-star trained Chef Daniel Patino has created three new delicious recipes available at all locations beginning February 12.

More than just a slogan, Greens for Everyone is a response to the staggering reality that only one in 10 adults in the United States are meeting the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s daily recommended servings of vegetables.

“We’re bucking conventional thinking that greens are only for wealthy health enthusiasts,” explains Salad and Go CMO Nicole Portwood. “When our guests come to Salad and Go, they are going to get fresh and flavorful at an accessible price point, and our new ‘Greens for Everyone’ menu is the perfect intersection of craveable flavor and the good stuff that makes us feel great. I’m especially excited for our first-ever juice, which carries an amazing nutrition profile and delicious, refreshing taste, but with no added sugars and at a fraction of the price of fancy juice concepts.”

Building on its existing menu of made-to-order salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and hand-crafted beverages, the new items will be available through the spring:

Good Greens Salad starts with a bed of romaine and spinach mix and builds complexity, flavor and fiber with roasted Brussels sprouts, cucumber, marinated chickpeas, croutons and avocado, all topped off with a vibrant lemon basil vinaigrette. Available as a salad or a wrap with chicken for under $8.

starts with a bed of romaine and spinach mix and builds complexity, flavor and fiber with roasted Brussels sprouts, cucumber, marinated chickpeas, croutons and avocado, all topped off with a vibrant lemon basil vinaigrette. Available as a salad or a wrap with chicken for under $8. Green Reviver Juice features apple, fresh ginger, lemon, kale, spinach, and parsley for a burst of nutrients perfect for any time of day. No added sugar. 24 oz for $2.75.

features apple, fresh ginger, lemon, kale, spinach, and parsley for a burst of nutrients perfect for any time of day. No added sugar. 24 oz for $2.75. Green Enchilada Chili is a hearty 10 oz bowl featuring tender chicken and cannellini beans flavored with a tasty medley of green peppers (poblano, jalapenos and green bell), spices and green enchilada sauce for a kick. Served with a topping of tortilla strips, this is a filling meal under $5.

Innovation on the Menu for 2025

Salad and Go promises that this new year menu is a signal of more great things to come in 2025. Building off the successful 2024 menu innovations, the culinary team led by Chef Patino is also preparing for category expansions beyond the team’s core salads, wraps and soups.

Ninety-one percent of consumers report they are more likely to visit a chain if they provide limited-time offers or new items.

“The culinary team at Salad and Go is really emboldened by the success of 2024’s menu innovations. Our guests showed up in person and on social media raving about everything from our Steak Fajita Wraps to the Summer Caprese Salad to the Fall Beet Goes On Superfood Salad,” explains Chef Daniel Patino. “Get ready to see us pushing into new categories and flavors this year while remaining true to our mission to make good food at a good price. It’s always about giving our guests the quality of product that they deserve, at the price they deserve, and that’s what makes for a truly happy meal.”