Salad and Go Names Corey Horsch as CFO

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today the appointment of Corey Horsch as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Horsch joins the brand from Gordon Ramsay North America where he served as Chief Financial Officer since 2019. Prior to that, he was the CFO and Treasurer at Sonic Drive-In, leading the publicly traded company for more than three years and positioning Sonic for its sale to Roark Capital four years ago.

“Salad and Go is a brand with a clear mission and vision to positively change lives with fresh, nutritious food that’s convenient and affordable,” says Horsch. “I look forward to joining the Salad and Go family and continuing to prepare the brand for future growth.”

The new hire comes amid a year of important milestones as the brand nears its 100th store opening and celebrates 10 years since its founding. Salad and Go’s impressive expansion has the brand on track to open and operate 135 locations by the end of 2023. Horsch will assist the brand in taking its accelerated growth and opportunities to new communities around the country.

“Corey brings extensive experience that will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our business,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “In addition to positioning the brand for our next phase of growth, Corey exemplifies the virtues that make him an ideal team player for Salad and Go.”