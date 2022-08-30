Salad and Go to Open 7 Texas Locations in September

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, announced today the opening of seven new locations coming within the next month to the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite, Fort Worth, Prosper and Frisco. These September openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to more than 20 locations open across a total of 21 DFW markets, setting strong momentum for continued expansion of the brand beyond North Texas with company sights set next on development in Houston.

Of the seven new openings, five mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective markets of Frisco, Burleson, Cross Roads, Mesquite and Prosper. A tentative timeline for the upcoming openings to occur is as follows:

Friday, September 2

● Frisco store opens at 7310 Preston Road

Sunday, September 11

● Cross Roads store opens at 11150 US 380

Saturday, September 17

● Mesquite store opens at 1950 Town E Blvd.

Week of September 19 (exact date TBD)

● Burleson store opens at 820 SW Wilshire Blvd

● Frisco store (second in its market) opens at 355 Lebanon Road

● Fort Worth store (fifth in its market) opens at 4551 W Bailey Boswell

Week of September 26 (exact date TBD)

● Prosper store opens at 1320 N Preston Rd

“Each of these North Texas cities we’re expanding into in the coming month are homes to rapidly-growing communities made up of busy working professionals, students and health-focused individuals – all of whom stand to benefit from what Salad and Go brings to the table,” says Charlie Morrison, Salad and Go’s recently-appointed CEO. “Salad and Go is dedicated to providing fresh, nutritious food that is convenient and affordable for all, and we will continue to stand by that mission with each new store we open in the state of Texas, across the U.S. and eventually beyond.”

These seven new DFW locations bring the brand closer to its lofty goals of nearly doubling the company’s network size to a total of 90 locations open by the close of this year, and to double that network size yet again by the end of 2023. Salad and Go is quickly scaling its brand with more locations coming to its home state of Arizona, to Texas where Houston is the next focus market and soon to Oklahoma, with all these major development milestones coming to fruition by the close of this year.

Salad and Go vertically integrates its operations and distribution as well as locally sources ingredients from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible. The systems in place ensure each meal has fresh, quality ingredients and costs remain low for the customer. Salad and Go customers receive high value meals with the quickness and ease of drive-thru service and affordability at every location. The brand also donates 4,000 meals weekly to those in need and partners with nonprofits and brands to fundraise and support various worthy causes to drive its mission forward in different ways.