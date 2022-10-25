Salad and Go to Open in Burleson, Texas

Salad and Go is celebrating the opening of its new location in Burleson with a free salad for guests.

On 10/29, starting at 3 p.m., the first 200 guests that visit the Burleson Salad and Go location (820 SW Wilshire Blvd, Burleson, TX) can enjoy a free salad.

This offer is for drive-thru orders only and is not valid with online or mobile app orders. No coupon or purchase necessary. Available while supplies last.