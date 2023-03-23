Salad and Go to Open New Locations in Greater Houston Area

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced its continued growth across Texas with two new locations opening this month in the Greater Houston area.

The Downtown Houston store located at 2301 University Blvd is slated to open March 25, and the League City store at 1950 W League City Pkwy plans to open its doors on April 2. These new locations will bring the brand's presence to five stores total in the Greater Houston area since opening its first location in early February of this year.

“Salad and Go is rapidly expanding across Texas with more than 40 stores combined in the two major cities of Dallas-Fort Worth and now Houston. The Houstonians have shown a great appreciation for what we’ve brought to their communities, generating great success at the current stores already,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Salad and Go is proving that eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming and that it's possible to get high-quality delicious food in the drive-thru without compromise. We are dedicated to making fresh, nutritious and affordable food accessible to new markets around the nation to continue making a positive impact in new communities”

The two new locations opening in Houston are part of the growing solution to provide and introduce healthy, affordable and convenient meals for people looking to make healthy living an important part of their routine. Salad and Go is currently operating 90 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada, quickly growing its national footprint and putting the brand on track to have more than 135 locations open by the end of 2023.

Salad and Go’s chef-curated menu provides guests with a variety of options for any time of the day by offering a variety of delicious and healthy items including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup as well as beverages including lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees.

Every meal contains fresh, quality ingredients and prices are kept low by Salad and Go’s vertical operations and distribution system. The company also sources ingredients directly from high-quality local farmers and suppliers whenever possible helping to maintain quality, freshness and affordability.

The brand’s “for ALL” mission is very important to the work they do in the communities. Salad and Go donates upwards of 3,400 meals every week to those in need, as well as in partnerships with nonprofits to support and fundraise for various worthy causes. Ahead of the new openings, Salad and Go is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to donate around 1000 fresh salads made during training week to those in need from both of our new store locations.