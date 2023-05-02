Salad and Go to Open Two Las Vegas Locations

Salad and Go announced two new stores coming to Las Vegas, bringing it to three locations in the market. The new locations will provide guests with high-quality, made-to-order salads, wraps, soup and breakfast options as well as refreshing beverages including hand-crafted lemonades, teas and cold brew coffee.

Salad and Go’s rapidly growing national footprint boasts more than 95 stores across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada with more locations slated to open in Las Vegas later this year. Continued expansion is inspired by the brand’s commitment to providing healthy, craveable and affordable meals to new communities and enacting positive changes in the lives of many through fresh food, community outreach and philanthropic initiatives.

Guests can expect a variety of fresh and delicious options from a chef-created menu coupled with affordable prices and convenient drive-thru service. To celebrate the new locations, Salad and Go is partnering with City Impact Center to donate around 1600 salads from the team member training at the new Las Vegas locations.

WHERE:

2323 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

7715 North El Capitan Way, Las Vegas, NV 89143

WHEN:

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023