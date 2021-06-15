Salad and Go Opening Dallas Store on June 16

Salad and Go, “the Drive-Thru Revolution,” announced its Dallas, Texas location at 5101 Ross Avenue is opening Wednesday, June 16. The newest location will open for breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. This is the concept’s second location in Texas, the first opened in Plano in May. In addition to Plano and Dallas, Salad and Go has plans for at least three additional locations in the DFW metroplex by the end of 2021.

Guests of Salad and Go can expect craveable salads and wraps, breakfast burritos, soup, lemonades, organic tea, and cold brew, along with healthy options for kids. The menu is intentionally simplified and streamlined to allow for operational efficiencies that enable the company to offer the lowest price possible to guests. All salads and wraps are $5.74 and include chicken or organic tofu at no additional cost. Steak or shrimp are also available for an upcharge. Each salad is a hearty portion that fills a 48-ounce bowl with fresh, all-natural ingredients—some organically sourced—and a balance of veggies, proteins, and healthy fats. Core items like the Cobb and Caesar are complemented by customer favorites like the BBQ Ranch and seasonal chef creations offering up variety and fresh new flavors. Dressings are house-made, preservative-free, and individually sealed for freshness.

While known for sensational salads and wraps, Salad and Go also offers breakfast featuring $1 organic cold brew and five different breakfast burritos made with real eggs, an all-natural tortilla, and served with house-made salsa for $2.99. Other 24-oz drinks are also $1, including the frozen strawberry lemonade: a great accompaniment to snack options like the $3.99 protein box or seasonal soup.

To celebrate the Dallas opening, Salad and Go will be hosting a grand opening event on Friday, June 25 complete with giveaways for the first 100 guests, complimentary breakfast burrito vouchers for a future visit, and a social media contest where one lucky winner will have the chance to win Salad and Go for a year (a $350 value) and five winners will receive $20 gift cards.

With philanthropy at its core, Salad and Go is committed to disrupting the world of fast food, changing the health of America, and giving back to local communities. In Arizona, where the company has 31 stores, additional ingredients are purchased directly from farmers and suppliers, specifically to make 4,000 salads each week for those in need. These ingredients are sourced direct to ensure that salads donated meet the same quality and nutritional standards as salads served to guests from stores. During the first week of opening in Dallas, over 3,000 salads and breakfast burritos will be donated to families suffering from food insecurity through The MINT Foundation.

Salad and Go does not accept call-in orders, but guests can pre-order on the Salad and Go website or app (available for both iOS and Android). Salad and Go does not currently deliver. Salad and Go is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.