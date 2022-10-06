Salad and Go Partners with American Cancer Society

Salad and Go, an emerging salad industry disruptor, is partnering with the American Cancer Society for the second year in a row to support their efforts to fight cancer and provide resources for cancer patients and survivors.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, Salad and Go locations throughout Texas and Arizona will be collecting funds through drive-thrus and from online orders from October 1st - 31st to support the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative. Salad and Go will match 10% of all funds raised, up to $5,000. Last year, the brand raised more than $42,000 and is intent on surpassing that amount this year.

Salad and Go will also be participating in the North Texas Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, October 15th at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, and the Phoenix Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, October 22nd at Tempe Beach Park.