Salad and Go announced a new partnership with football legend, Troy Aikman. Passionate about the importance of nutrition for optimal performance on and off the field, Aikman is joining the Salad and Go team for a multi-year partnership as the brand’s Green Zone MVP.

In his role, Aikman is energized by the opportunity to positively impact the way people think about and approach nutrition, challenging the notion that healthy meals can’t be filling, craveable and affordable. The first issue he’ll tackle: weekend wellness. From Friday Night Lights to Game Day tailgates and everything in between, Americans are extra busy on the weekends and tend to get stuck in the fast food rut.

“I’ve been so impressed with how Salad and Go is challenging the fast food status quo in every community it enters, and I want to help tackle the problem head on with their team. This is an opportunity to shift the pendulum – even swapping one fast food meal for a healthy salad each weekend can start to make big impacts,” says Aikman. “Whether you’re an athlete on the team, tailgating to support or just a weekend warrior, we can all agree eating our best makes us feel our best.”

To kick off the partnership, Salad and Go and Aikman are announcing a new menu promotion to get everyone feeling their best throughout the weekends. The “Fuel Your Team” promotion offers $5 salads or wraps when purchasing five or more and will run every weekend from 2:00 p.m. Friday through end of day Sunday from October 18 through the end of the year at all Salad and Go locations via drive-thru orders only.

The promotion is designed to help teams of any kind – a sports team, family team, team of co-workers, team of friends, or any other – the chance to score big flavor at an unbeatable price, while also fueling their body with food that will make them feel their best for whatever the weekend holds.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Troy as he truly values the importance of nutrition that really fuels us, just like we do at Salad and Go,” says Nicole Portwood, CMO of Salad and Go. “We know that establishing healthy habits is foundational for a lifetime of wellness, so teaming with a true sports legend is an opportunity to positively influence our guests and communities in a way that says we’re all in this together.”

Aikman joins Salad and Go’s growing roster of all-star advisors, including nationally recognized Registered Dietitian, Maya Feller, Salad and Go’s official Salad Nutrition Officer. Feller knows full well how nutrition can fuel our bodies to benefit overall health and wellness.

“Many of my patients share that it’s hard to find the time to prepare and eat nourishing meals that are satiating and delicious. Together with Troy and the Salad and Go team, I’m excited to be part of a movement that keeps the joy and community in food that’s also delicious and nutritious,” said Feller. “I’m so pleased to see Salad and Go continuing its efforts to offer delicious, accessible, and nutrient dense foods, and making it even more affordable when it’s needed most.”