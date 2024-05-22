Salad and Go, a one-of-a-kind restaurant concept on a mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for ALL, today announced it raised $238,300 for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry Campaign through its April Guest Give program. Surpassing its fundraising goal by nearly $100,000, the $238,300 raised can help provide 2.3 million nutritious meals* to children facing food insecurity. This is especially important as we head into summer when kids who rely on school meals lose access when school is out.

Share our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world, established the No Kid Hungry campaign in 2010. The national campaign is dedicated to connecting children with the nutritious food they need to grow and thrive. According to the latest data, 1 in 5 kids in the United States is living with hunger. That’s over 13 million children.

“Food inflation is making access to nourishing meals harder than ever. In our stores, we do our part each day to ensure our prices remain accessible, and our partnership with Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign is an extension of that commitment,” says Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Salad and Go. “We value the opportunity to involve our guests and team members in our mission, and I’m inspired by the generosity and passion they show as we work together to support No Kid Hungry’s mission to end childhood hunger.”

Salad and Go guests had the opportunity to support No Kid Hungry when ordering at the drive-thru or online throughout the month of April.

“Partners like Salad and Go and the generosity of their guests are what fuel the critical work of No Kid Hungry,” says Managing Director, Corporate Partnerships Allison Shuffield of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. “We extend our gratitude to the Salad and Go team and their guests that aim to make every summer a time for all kids in the US to grow, learn and thrive.”

Salad and Go’s Guest Give program was established in 2020 and has since raised over $1.2M in guest donations. Salad and Go plays an active role in supporting local communities throughout the year with ongoing initiatives like salad donations and the Healthy Habits outreach program, which gives kids a powerful toolkit of skills for making everyday healthy choices. This month, Salad and Go teams are also volunteering at food programs and food banks in the community, extending the commitment to end hunger this summer and beyond.