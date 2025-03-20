Salad and Go, the one-of-a-kind salad chain on a mission to make nutritious food accessible to everyone, has selected Kalibrate as its location intelligence partner to support its future growth strategy across the United States.

Through the partnership, Salad and Go will leverage Kalibrate Location Intelligence (KLI), a comprehensive real estate platform that includes Competitive Insights mobility data. This technology combines market analytics with customer behavior patterns to help brands understand market potential and competitive dynamics.

“As we invest in our sustained growth, we needed a partner who could provide both the sophisticated technology and proven expertise in the restaurant space,” said Bill Martens, Chief Development Officer of Salad and Go. “Kalibrate’s track record of helping restaurant brands expand successfully, combined with their best-in-class location intelligence platform, made them the clear choice to support our strategic initiatives.”

The relationship comes at a meaningful time for Salad and Go, operating over 140 stores across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada. The company has set its sights on continued sustainable growth including future new market expansion supported by its focus on operational excellence.

Salad and Go’s innovative real estate model, featuring efficient 750-square-foot locations with double drive-thru lanes, enables the company to capitalize on unique real estate opportunities that might not be suitable for traditional restaurant concepts. The dedicated mobile pickup lane demonstrates the brand’s commitment to convenience and operational efficiency.

“We recognize that successful expansion requires alignment across executive, real estate, and operations teams. By implementing KLI and Competitive Insights, Salad and Go will have a unified platform to analyze market drivers, evaluate competitive dynamics, and build data-driven strategies for new unit development,” said Grant Irving, Head of Sales for Kalibrate. “The platform enables teams to make confident decisions by understanding not just where to grow, but how to optimize their approach in each unique market. This level of insight is something our team has significant experience in and is crucial for brands with ambitious growth goals.”

The implementation of KLI will provide Salad and Go with a centralized platform for all location-related data and analytics, enabling more efficient and informed real estate decisions while minimizing the risks associated with new unit development.