Salad And Go Teams with Baker Katz to Grow in Houston

Salad And Go partnered with Houston-based Baker Katz, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in retail tenant representation, investment sales, project development and leasing, to expand its growth in the greater Houston market with 15 ground leases signed in the last year.

“The latest expansion of Salad And Go encompasses our mission to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all communities to enjoy,” says Matt Copenhaver, Chief Development Officer at Salad And Go. “We’re grateful for our real estate partnership with Baker Katz, who has played a critical role in supporting and establishing our footprint throughout Houston.”

Salad And Go is a drive-thru retailer specializing in fresh, nutritious food at an affordable price point. The brand operates more than 90 stores across four states, including 37 locations in Texas. Menu items for Salad And Go include a wide range of made-to-order salads, wraps, soups, breakfast burritos, and hand-crafted beverages such as lemonades, teas, and cold brew coffee.

“Our team has worked diligently to assist Salad And Go in achieving their growth and expansion goals in Houston, at a time when finding quality space in Texas has been challenging for many retailers,” said Jason Baker, principal at Baker Katz. “We’re excited to offer our market expertise to Salad And Go to further their real estate momentum for healthy, accessible food options within multiple Houston communities in 2023.”

Salad And Go leased new locations for freestanding units across the Houston market in communities such as Katy, League City, Richmond, Fulshear, Spring, Rosenberg, Sugar Land and Tomball. The Baker Katz brokerage team of Traci Holman, Jason Baker, John Frazier and Lunden McGill worked with several landlords to secure these leases on behalf of the tenant.