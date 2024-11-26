Less than two months since its inception, Salad and Go Charities is inviting qualified nonprofits in Arizona, Texas, Nevada and Oklahoma to apply for grants up to $10,000 each to address hunger and food insecurity in their local communities.

In October, Salad and Go raised over $172,000 to support the Nourishing Communities Grants Program of Salad and Go Charities, thanks to the generosity of its guests and its ongoing corporate commitment across more than 140 stores.

(The charity operates independently of Salad and Go, the one-of-a-kind restaurant concept on a mission to make nutritious food accessible to everyone.)

“We are excited to support local meal programs,” says Brandi Hale, executive director of Salad and Go Charities. “These funds will play a vital role in advancing the mission of Salad and Go Charities, helping us provide nourishing food to communities in need.”

Funds awarded through the Nourishing Communities Grants Program can be used to expand kitchen facilities, purchase cooking equipment, source nutrient-dense ingredients, support community gardens, and cover other operational costs to enhance the quality and reach of vital hunger relief services.

Applications must be submitted through the online portal at saladandgocharities.org/grants-program. The application window for the Nourishing Communities Grants Program closes at 5 p.m. CST on Dec. 13, 2024. Finalists will be contacted on or before 5 p.m. CST on Jan. 24, 2025.

Money donated at a Salad and Go store will fund nonprofit recipients in the store’s respective state, so the amounts allocated for each state is what was given by guests in each state. Total grant amounts available in each state are:

$94,309.91 for Arizona nonprofits

$63,550.89 for Texas nonprofits

$10,217.96 for Oklahoma nonprofits

$4,836.24 for Nevada nonprofits

The newly formed nonprofit exists to expand the scope and impact of the community programs started by Salad and Go, which in 2023 donated more than 200,000 meals to individuals in need, hosted 44 youth education workshops to promote healthy living and, together with its own guests, raised more than $355,000 to address food insecurity. Its Guest Give initiative has raised more than $1.3 million since it launched in 2020, and its Salad Donation Program has provided more than 900,000 meals across the communities Salad and Go calls home.

“At Salad and Go, we are proud to partner with our guests once again in the fight against food insecurity,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Together, we are making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve, ensuring that everyone has access to healthy meals.”