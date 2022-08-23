Salad Chain Green District Signs Leases for 12 Locations

Louisville, Kentucky-based Green District is bringing its fresh, made-to-order salads out west. With nine restaurant locations currently operating in Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Green District has signed leases to open 12 new locations in Colorado Springs, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City by mid-2023.



The first western market locations to open will be in Colorado, including a 2,174-square-foot restaurant at 9625 Prominent Point in Colorado Springs on September 8, closely followed by a 1,400-square-foot restaurant in the Denver Tech Center area at 8000 W. Belleview Avenue and a 1,950-square-foot restaurant at 7 Spectrum Loop in Colorado Springs.



“As a former Colorado Springs resident, Colorado has been on my radar since the start,” says Jordan Doepke, co-founder and CEO of Green District. “We’re excited to show this part of the country what Green District is all about: providing a go-to place to grab a convenient healthy meal, lifting up our employees, and supporting the communities in which we operate.”



Under the leadership of its western market president, Tim Spong, the company plans to open eight locations in the Western United States by the end of 2022. Spong is responsible for identifying ideal cities and sites for Green District in the western half of the country, recruiting restaurant staff, and leading operations. Spong has extensive background in the quick-service restaurant industry, previously serving in various executive capacities at Chipotle Mexican Grill, including executive director, global supply chain, and executive director, operations services.



“Green District is positioned for major national growth and as we continue to expand our footprint, we have our sights set on strong trade areas in Colorado, Arizona and Utah that can support multiple Green District restaurants,” says Spong.



Green District will also continue to grow in the Eastern U.S. where it currently operates its nine existing locations, and enter new markets including Nashville and south Florida. The rapid expansion is the result of an investment from the Louisville-based Castellan Group, which has sights on Green District reaching 100 stores by 2026.



Green District’s core menu offers 11 signature chopped salads, along with wraps and grain bowls, featuring more than 50 fresh ingredients and 12 house-made dressings. Chef Rob Rice leads Green District's food innovation and created the core menu. He is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and previously was executive chef for Wolfgang Puck Worldwide, where he worked alongside the famed chef.