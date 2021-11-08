Salad Concept Green District to Grow in Denver and Colorado Springs

Popular Louisville-based chopped salad concept Green District is expanding into Denver and Colorado Springs early next year under the leadership of its new Western Market President, Tim Spong. The company, which currently operates six locations in Kentucky and Indiana, will more than double its footprint in the first half of next year as part of a planned national expansion.

In his new role, Spong is responsible for identifying ideal cities and sites for the quick-service restaurant in the western half of the country, recruiting restaurant staff, and leading operations. Spong has a strong background in the quick-service restaurant industry, previously serving in various executive capacities at Chipotle Mexican Grill, including executive director, global supply chain, and executive director, operations services.

“I was hired on at Green District and immediately hit the ground running,” says Spong, western market president at Green District Salads. “This brand is positioned for major national growth and I’m excited to be a part of it. Colorado is just the beginning as we continue to move into other western states.”

The first Colorado locations will include a 1,400-square-foot location in the Denver Tech Center area at 8000 W. Belleview Avenue in Greenwood Village. A second, 1,950-square-foot location is confirmed to open next year at 7 Spectrum Loop in Colorado Springs. The company plans to open a minimum of six locations in the Denver and Colorado Springs markets.

Green District’s core menu is comprised of ten legendary chopped salads, wraps and grain bowls, with the option for customers to build custom creations. The menu features more than 50 fresh ingredients and house-made dressings. Offerings include the Livin’ on the Veg, a vegan bowl with black rice, tofu, red cabbage, sweet potato, mango, pickled cucumber, red pepper, edamame and crispy onions, and the Forbidden Fruit, a combination of spinach, kale, chicken, bacon, fresh strawberries, apples, craisins, feta cheese and walnuts. The core menu was created by Chef Rob Rice, hired in January 2021 to propel Green District's food innovation.

“As a former resident, Colorado has been on my radar from the start and I knew we’d need a strong leader like Tim to oversee the process,” says Jordan Doepke, co-founder of Green District.

“We have a team full of passionate people and Tim is no exception. His industry knowledge and vast [quick-service restaurant] experience, coupled with his passion for growing the Green District brand, makes him the perfect fit for this role.”

In addition to its six restaurants currently in operation, Green District has nine others in development across several markets.