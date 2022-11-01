Salad Concept MIXT Releases 'Cozy Season' Menu

It’s feeling like fall at MIXT, and the way to salad just got cozier.

As the temperatures begin to cool down, the salads are heating up with the popular concept’s Cozy Season menu, headlined by a pair of autumn offerings that feature fresh-grilled chicken and, of course, the famous MIXT greens, complimented by bold and seasonal flavors. The Harvest yields roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, apples, bleu cheese, savory herbs, and a pomegranate vinaigrette. Or guests can indulge in the Rustic — roasted brussels sprouts, almonds, dried currants, shaved parmesan, savory herbs, and a blood orange herb vinaigrette.

Both seasonal offerings are available at MIXT’s Dallas location at 2355 Olive St., along with a new MIXT Crispy Sandwich – crispy chicken, apple fennel slaw, house pickles, herb mayo, on a torpedo roll – and refreshing Carrot Ginger Turmeric Blood Orange Aqua Fresca, making for the perfect pairings on a cozy autumn evening.

“Each seasonal offering is meticulously crafted by our amazing chef, who iterates for months to create his masterpieces,” says MIXT Founder and CEO Leslie Silverglide. “Not only do we make delicious salads, we also highlight the best ingredients of the season in fun and unexpected ways. At MIXT, we believe that salads should be rich in flavor, nutrients, and happiness.”

In addition to the Harvest and Rustic, MIXT is adding a fall flair to its Design Your Own meal as well. Chicory mix, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, dried currants, candied pecans, blood orange herb dressing, and pomegranate dressing will be added as options, making it easier than ever for guests to let their senses be their guide.