Salad House, a fast-casual health-focused franchise known for its fresh chopped salads, sandwiches and wraps, made to order proteins and its Create-Your-Own salad option, is bringing its craveable, convenient healthy fare to Maryland, marking its third expansion beyond its home state of New Jersey. This follows a late 2024 territory agreement in Virginia for new development, and the opening of its Brooklyn, NY location. The brand has now signed a two-store development deal focused on Prince George’s County and Southern Maryland, with targeted locations including the areas in and around Glenarden, Bowie, Brandywine, Waldorf, Oxon Hill, and Fort Washington. In addition, a separate unit is slated for Annapolis.

The two Prince George’s County locations, with the opportunity for more, will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Toshia and Marcus Ellis of Another Surrender LLC. The husband-and-wife duo are Bowie State University alumni and longtime residents of the area, combining deep community roots with impressive professional backgrounds.

Toshia brings two decades of leadership experience in the tech and real estate sectors, including her tenure as a sales executive for Amazon Web Services and Dell Technologies. Marcus serves as Deputy of Impact at Cities United, working nationally to reduce community violence and advance equity. Together, they are creating a community hub rooted in wellness, empowerment, and access to healthy food.

“We were immediately drawn to Salad House’s mission of making healthy, delicious food accessible to everyone,” said Toshia. “This isn’t just a business for us, it’s a way to nourish our community and create a space where wellness, flavor, and connection come together. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome guests into something truly special.”

A separate unit will open in Annapolis, marking Salad House’s entry into Anne Arundel County and expanding the brand’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic. Sunil Patel and Parag Patel are the franchise partners who own and manage the location.

Parag is a software engineer with six years of experience in the tech industry, where he developed innovative solutions that helped businesses grow and thrive. Outside of coding, he’s always had a strong appreciation for staying active, whether it’s through sports, spending time outdoors, or connecting with his local community.

“I believe in food that fuels—not just fills. Healthy options like fresh salads empower people to live sharper, feel better, and do more. That’s why I chose Salad House—it’s a brand that aligns with my values and vision for community well-being. I’m proud to bring that to this area,” said Parag.

Joey Cioffi, Founder and CEO of Salad House, said: “With growing demand for healthy, made-to-order meals, we’re excited to bring our fan-favorite menu and welcoming environment to Maryland. These new locations are part of our continued growth strategy to partner with passionate franchisees and meet guests where they live, work, and play.”

Site selection is currently underway, and all three new Maryland restaurants are targeting openings by the end of 2025.

Founded in New Jersey, Salad House has earned a loyal following for its chef-crafted recipes, seasonal specials, and commitment to flavor without compromise. The brand continues to expand through strategic franchise partnerships and community-focused development.