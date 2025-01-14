Salad House, a fast-casual health-focused franchise known for its fresh chopped salads, made to order proteins and its Create-Your-Own salad option, closed out 2024 achieving numerous milestones and cementing its position as a leading brand in the healthy dining segment. From franchise growth to strategic market expansion, the company had a record year, including reaching a total of 20 locations.

“Last year was transformative for Salad House,” said Joey Cioffi, Founder and CEO of Salad House. “Our growth reflects not only the strength of our brand but also the growing demand for fresh, delicious and customizable food options that meet almost any craving or diet need, occasion or order size. Looking ahead to 2025, I know we’ve got the right team and partners in place to continue our growth trajectory, constantly leveling-up our offerings to guests.”

Salad House’s 2024 highlights include:

Total Store Count Reaches 20: Salad House opened 6 new locations, expanding its footprint to meet customer demand.

Franchise Agreements Signed: Salad House signed multiple franchise agreements, paving the way for sustained growth and solidifying its position as a sought-after franchise opportunity. As an illustration of franchise partner confidence in Salad House, Joey Colatrella, franchise owner of the Toms River locations, opened his second in Manahawkin in November. Franchise owner Jack Sonmez opened his third in Westwood, also in November.

Virginia Expansion Agreement: Salad House signed a contract to open up to 10 new locations in Virginia, marking the brand’s first foray into the Mid-Atlantic region.

First Location Outside New Jersey: The brand expanded beyond its home state roots by opening its first location outside of New Jersey in Brooklyn, New York.

Same Store Sales Growth: Salad House saw Same Store Sales grow 9.7% year-over-year (brand average), a testament to the brand’s ability to attract repeat customers and build loyalty through exceptional food and service.

In regard to loyalty: 51% of revenue is generated from loyalty customers, surpassing the industry benchmark of 15%. Customer Retention Rate is 95%.

Community Impact: Salad House continued its tradition of giving back, donating thousands of meals to local communities and partnering with local organizations to fight food insecurity.

Salad House is rapidly expanding through franchise partnerships within New Jersey and branching out into new territories, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Long Island, Maryland and Florida. Every franchise opportunity includes the company’s brand suite, operational guidelines, comprehensive training, ongoing support, key vendor relationships, delicious recipes and more.

With its proven franchise model and a robust pipeline of new openings planned for next year, Salad House is poised to continue its rapid growth. Forthcoming openings are slated for Marlboro and Jersey City, New Jersey, and Staten Island and Westchester, New York.