Salad House, a fast-casual health-focused franchise known for its fresh chopped salads, made to order proteins and its Create-Your-Own salad option, has announced the appointment of its first chief marketing officer. Restaurant industry veteran and operator Rev Ciancio will lead all marketing, advertising and communications initiatives for the fast-growing brand. He is specifically tasked with maximizing Salad House’s tech stack, enhancing a new store opening playbook, supporting franchise partners and increasing revenue in the business’s catering segment.

“Rev is a restaurant owner and knows exactly how hard it is to operate and brand a hospitality business. We value operational restaurant experience at the leadership level, and he makes a great addition to the team,” said Joey Cioffi, founder and CEO of Salad House. “His experience and expertise will be instrumental to our brand and our franchise partners as we expand beyond our home state of New Jersey.”



Ciancio has served as a hospitality marketing consultant, customer and technology evangelist at Branded Strategic Hospitality with more than 20 years of experience in B2B digital marketing and business development. He has specialized in hospitality marketing, content development, local search engine optimization, reputation management and demand generation. His focus has been on empowering technology companies, brands and restaurants to acquire and retain more customers.

“I’ve worked on both sides of the equation in the franchising business, both aiding franchisees in local marketing while also advising franchisors,” said Ciancio. “Salad House has something special and differentiated from others in the space. I’m looking forward to supporting the brand’s growth. Plus, have you tried our salad with steak and fries on top?!?!”

Salad House recently opened its first location outside of New Jersey in Brooklyn, New York, and signed an agreement to expand to Virginia in the coming months. The brand is slated to expand within New Jersey and branch out into new territories, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York City, Long Island, Maryland and Florida.