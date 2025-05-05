Salad House, a fast-casual health-focused franchise known for its fresh chopped salads, sandwiches and wraps, made to order proteins and its Create-Your-Own salad option, launched a new Caesar of the Month series, giving fans bold, creative takes on the iconic Caesar salad, available as a salad or wrap and exclusively for first-party orders.

Each month will feature a limited time Caesar, starting with:

May – Mexican Caesar

Romaine, jalapeños, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, grilled chicken, a drizzle of zesty avocado on top, and Caesar dressing.

Romaine, jalapeños, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, grilled chicken, a drizzle of zesty avocado on top, and Caesar dressing. June – Name coming soon!

Romaine, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, wonton strips, a drizzle of Thai chili sauce on top, and Caesar dressing. Available as a salad or a wrap.

The promotion began in April with a Greek Caesar that included romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red peppers, feta cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

The Caesar of the Month series highlights Salad House’s commitment to listening to guest feedback and acting on data in fun, craveable ways. It was inspired by guest insights gathered through Salad House’s partnership with data platform Bikky, which revealed Caesar-style salads as one of the brand’s most-loved menu categories. By building on a proven favorite, Salad House is offering guests more of what they already crave. Moreover, the monthly rotation introduces fresh variety, giving loyal customers a new reason to return while keeping the brand feeling innovative without straying from its core strengths.

“Our guests have made it clear: they love a great Caesar,” said Joey Cioffi, Founder and CEO of Salad House. “With the Caesar of the Month series, we’re giving them new flavors to get excited about while staying true to what they already love when ordering from Salad House.”

All Caesar of the Month offerings are available at all 20 locations exclusively through Salad House’s first-party ordering platforms for a limited time.