Salad House, a fast-casual health-focused franchise known for its fresh chopped salads, made to order proteins and its Create-Your-Own salad option, has announced the opening of its newest location at 48 Westwood Ave in Westwood, New Jersey, taking over space formerly occupied by B&S Kitchen. Jack Sonmez, franchise owner of both Hackensack and Ridgewood, New Jersey Salad House locations, brings years of experience operating Salad House restaurants to Westwood. The first 100 people in line on the day of the grand opening, December 5, will get a free salad ($18 or less in value). *

“We are simply so excited to bring Salad House to Westwood,” said Sonmez. “I previously lived in Tenafly for five years and have now lived in Closter for four years. Westwood is one of favorite spots for my family to visit. I know how important the downtown area is to local families and businesses. Salad House is ready to fuel this amazing community.”

Sonmez continued: “I also want to thank B+S Kitchen for trusting that we will continue to serve their guests with delicious options. We respect the business they have built and are looking forward to earning their patronage. We are ready to get to work, offering the same exceptional service and great-tasting food that we have become known for at our other Salad House locations.”

“Jack’s nature is one of warmth and he has a big heart,” said Joey Cioffi, founder and CEO of Salad House. “His compassionate nature and warm hospitality make people gravitate to him, and he has been a great Salad House ambassador. I’m looking forward to him building a rapport with everyone that he and his team serve in Westwood.”

Residents of Westwood and those in the surrounding area will have access to healthful and delicious meal options from Salad House for one person or the entire family. Delivery and takeout options offer the ultimate convenience, especially for those who commute to New York City. Local businesses can also order extensive catering services, featuring large platters and salad options starting at $10 per person.

With over 90 fresh ingredients available, there’s truly something to satisfy every taste at Salad House. Fresh, made-to-order salads that are fully customizable, along with a variety of award-winning sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers and smoothies accommodate different tastes and dietary preferences from vegan and vegetarian to paleo, keto and gluten-free. Guests can enjoy perks and convenience with the Salad House mobile app, which offers an extensive rewards program.

Salad House is rapidly expanding within New Jersey and branching out into new territories, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Long Island, Maryland and Florida. The brand recently signed a franchise partnership agreement to open up to ten locations in Virginia and opened its first restaurant outside of New Jersey in Brooklyn, New York. Every franchise opportunity includes the company’s brand suite, operational guidelines, comprehensive training, ongoing support, key vendor relationships, delicious recipes and more.

*Eligible customers are required to sign up via https://saladhousewestwoodpr.paperform.co/ to redeem. Those who sign up also get access to a buy-one-get-one free salad in the first 14 days of operation at the Westwood Salad House location.