Salad House, a fast-casual health-focused franchise known for its fresh chopped salads and its Create-Your-Own salad option, has announced the opening of its newest location in Parsippany at 804 Route 46. The franchise partner-owned location is the 18th Salad House to open since 2011. The business continues its rapid expansion throughout New Jersey and the greater northeast.

“Salad House has become known for its menu versatility and great service that translates to many different markets,” said Joey Cioffi, founder and CEO of Salad House. “We’re looking forward to serving our signature salads and sandwiches to our guests in Parsippany and becoming part of the fabric of this community in the years ahead.”

Surrounded by a bustling commercial corridor along a major highway in northern New Jersey, the Parsippany Salad House will be set among retailers and professional office buildings. The location’s proximity to popular residential areas and corporate spaces makes it a convenient option for a quick lunch with friends or to pick dinner up for the family at the end of a workday.

Salad House guests can enjoy fresh, made-to-order salads that can be fully customized, along with award-winning sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers and smoothies. The menu is diverse, featuring fan favorites like the Fiesta CHX Salad and the Crispy Mutha Clucka Wrap, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, paleo, keto and gluten-free. With more than 90 fresh ingredients to choose from, there’s always something for everyone. Salad House also has robust catering services, providing large platters and salad options starting at just $10 per person. Guests can enhance their ordering experience through Salad House’s mobile app, which includes an extensive rewards program.

Salad House is slated to expand within New Jersey and branch out into new territories, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Long Island, Maryland and Florida. Its most recent new opening was in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the brand recently signed a franchise partnership agreement to ope